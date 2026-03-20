Passenger plane crash-lands at Wilson Airport in Nairobi - VIDEO

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A passenger aircraft crash-landed at Wilson Airport in Nairobi on Friday evening, prompting an immediate emergency response.

The aircraft were identified as a Dash 8-100, registered 5Y-BXI and operated by Aircraft Leasing Services (ALS), which had been flying from Kisumu, News.Az reports, citing the Kenya Times.

ALS is known for operating flights on behalf of humanitarian organizations such as the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as well as regional airlines including Safarilink Aviation.

Videos circulating on social media showed the aircraft stationary on the runway with visible signs of damage, while emergency teams rushed to the scene.

A passenger plane crash-landed at Wilson Airport in Nairobi, according to The Kenya Times. Unclear if there were any casualties. pic.twitter.com/YWQvDA1oDk — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 20, 2026

First responders were seen evacuating passengers as rescue operations began shortly after the incident.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) later confirmed that 39 passengers were on board, all of whom were safely evacuated along with the crew.

According to KAA, the plane veered off the runway after arriving at Wilson from the Kisumu International Airport.

“This evening at 2055HRS an aircraft with thirty nine (39) passengers on board arriving from Kisumu International Airport veered off the runway at Wilson Airport.

We wish to confirm that all passengers and crew are safe, with no injuries reported. The aircraft remains on site, and recovery efforts are currently underway. Airport operations at Wilson Airport remains normal.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) remains fully committed to the highest standards of safety at all our airports.”

Regional airline Safarilink Aviation later confirmed in a statement that the aircraft involved in the incident was operated by ALS on its behalf.

News.Az