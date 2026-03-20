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Air defence systems were activated over Dubai on Friday night, with authorities confirming that interception operations were successfully carried out.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the sounds heard across parts of the city were linked to these air defence activities, News.Az reports.

Officials urged the public to rely on verified and official sources for updates.

WATCH: Air defense interceptions over Dubai, UAE tonight. pic.twitter.com/nQ4zGDWOw6 — Conflict Alarm (@ConflictAlarm) March 20, 2026

News.Az