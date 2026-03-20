Yandex metrika counter

WATCH: Air defense interceptions over Dubai

  • Middle East
  • Share
WATCH: Air defense interceptions over Dubai
Source: Anadolu Agency

Air defence systems were activated over Dubai on Friday night, with authorities confirming that interception operations were successfully carried out.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the sounds heard across parts of the city were linked to these air defence activities, News.Az reports.

Officials urged the public to rely on verified and official sources for updates.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      