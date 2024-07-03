SCO: New challenges and unique opportunities for Eurasia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Zarema Shaukenova, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Doctor of Sociological Sciences, Professor.

The upcoming SCO Summit in Astana, which will be held on July 3-4 under the slogan "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue – Striving for Sustainable Peace and Development," is a significant event for Kazakhstan. As the current chair of the SCO, Kazakhstan has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening cooperation among member states despite the complex geopolitical situation.In preparation for the summit, Kazakhstan has conducted extensive events, including the SCO digital, tourism, and energy forums. A solid package of documents and decisions has been prepared, which will be submitted to the Council of Heads of State. This shows Kazakhstan's serious intentions to renew the SCO and strengthen its potential in new geopolitical conditions. Additionally, a new SCO Development Strategy, the Concept of Enhancing the SCO's Potential, and the creation of a Council of Permanent Representatives have been proposed to fully represent the interests of the delegating states.At the jubilee Primakov Readings in Moscow, dedicated to the 95th anniversary of E.M. Primakov, it was noted that the SCO plays an important role in forming non-military alliances. The organization, often underestimated in its early years, has proven its significance in ensuring security, economic growth, and political stability in Eurasia. At the beginning of its journey, some experts called the SCO a contradictory organization and a geopolitical myth. However, nearly 30 years later, the SCO has become a key player in ensuring regional stability.Today, the SCO facilitates the development of economic ties, the coordination of transport and energy projects, and support for small and medium-sized businesses. It supports initiatives to improve transport and energy infrastructure in the region, providing a platform for discussing key international issues and promoting mutual trust and cooperation. The organization emphasizes the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, which is especially relevant in times of international tension.Starting in July this year, the SCO will include 10 member states, with the total number of the "SCO family" reaching 26 countries, including 2 observer states and 14 dialogue partners. The population of the member states comprises roughly half of the world's population, about a quarter of the world's area, and GDP. The adoption of the SCO Development Strategy Project for the period up to 2035 at the summit in Astana is a fundamental document determining the next steps of the organization's activities for the next decade. The SCO, with its vast and yet untapped market for sales and consumption, represents a promising vector for expanding cooperation.The SCO faces unique opportunities but also new challenges. The current situation in Eurasia is characterized by significant challenges and risks associated with geopolitical tension, sanction confrontations, and infrastructure problems. However, the closure of some doors opens other opportunities for development and cooperation. Strengthening economic integration, developing infrastructure projects, technological cooperation, and scientific-cultural exchanges can contribute to the sustainable development of the region, improve international relations, and increase the prosperity of Eurasian countries.Belarus's accession to the SCO, which will become official in July this year, marks the strategic expansion of the organization. The Republic of Belarus, being a dialogue partner since 2010 and an observer since 2015, has actively participated in SCO activities. Joining the SCO will allow Belarus to enhance cooperation in various directions, both on a bilateral basis with individual countries and within the SCO institutions. Belarus sees the SCO as an important international platform for developing cooperation mechanisms in countering terrorism, extremism, and organized crime. Belarus's accession will also strengthen the economic dimension of the SCO, contributing to stability in the Eurasian region.Kazakhstan also sees Eurasian integration through the EAEU as a key element for the region's development. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, emphasized that the CIS could become a base for implementing the mega-project "Greater Eurasia" or "Greater Eurasian Partnership," where the SCO, ASEAN, and the EAEU would play important roles. Kazakhstan aims to attract major investors from traditionally friendly countries such as China, India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.Successful integration associations have always worked like a magnet, attracting regional processes. In this context, Kazakhstan sees bilateral cooperation tracks with each country, considering its specifics, as the most promising. However, the multilateral nature of cooperation will strengthen it and increase its resilience to external influences.Kazakhstan is interested in projects for developing energy infrastructure, building pipelines, developing renewable energy sources, modernizing railways and highways, and constructing seaports to improve transport connectivity. The development of logistics centers, exchange of advanced technologies and knowledge, cooperation in high technologies, educational and cultural exchanges – all these are important directions for Kazakhstan.These formats of cooperation can contribute to the region's sustainable development, improve economic and political relations between Eurasian countries, and ensure stability and prosperity. Kazakhstan sees integration associations such as the SCO as important tools for generating new concepts and attractive development ideas that will be useful for a wide range of member states, observers, and dialogue partners, as well as for ordinary people.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az