TOP 10 BREAKING NEWS — Last hour
In the past hour, several major developments have unfolded across global politics, security, and international affairs. Leading English-language outlets such as Reuters, AP, Sky News, ABC News, and BBC have released a series of breaking updates that are shaping the international agenda in real time. Below is a concise roundup of the most important headlines from the last 60 minutes.
- Kremlin: Putin accepts parts of U.S. proposal on Ukraine
Source: Reuters
Moscow says Putin agreed to “certain elements” of Washington’s peace proposal but insists that Russia’s core demands — including territorial outcomes — remain unchanged.
- Ukraine seeks urgent consultations with EU and U.S. after Moscow talks
Source: ABC News / Reuters
Kyiv announced it will reassess its negotiation stance and is sending senior officials to Brussels for emergency discussions.
- Rafah crossing may reopen soon, Israel signals
Source: Sky News
Israel stated the Rafah border crossing “could open in the coming days” to allow some civilian movement into Egypt.
- Hong Kong high-rise fire kills multiple residents, including a 1-year-old
Source: ABC News
A deadly blaze in a residential tower has left numerous casualties; authorities warn of structural instability.
- U.S. suspends immigration visa processing for citizens of 19 countries
Source: Sky News
The U.S. government is pausing visa processing due to a nationwide security review.
- France deploys additional security forces after violent Paris attacks
Source: AP News
Law enforcement boosts patrols across Paris; several suspects have been detained.
- IMF warns of a “new phase of global economic stagnation”
Source: Reuters
The IMF says global growth is slowing sharply, particularly in Europe and Asia, urging its members to prepare for economic turbulence.
- Israeli military announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Source: BBC / Sky News
The IDF reports precision strikes on militant infrastructure near the border as tensions rise.
- ‘Ukraine’s soldiers are exhausted but unwilling to surrender land’
Source: Sky News
A high-stakes vote collapsed in Washington, derailing efforts to overhaul immigration policy.
- Hungary and Slovakia to take legal action against EU gas ban
New development in EU energy dispute flagged in last hour’s live updates.
Source: Sky News