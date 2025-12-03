TOP 10 BREAKING NEWS — Last hour

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past hour, several major developments have unfolded across global politics, security, and international affairs. Leading English-language outlets such as Reuters, AP, Sky News, ABC News, and BBC have released a series of breaking updates that are shaping the international agenda in real time. Below is a concise roundup of the most important headlines from the last 60 minutes.

Kremlin: Putin accepts parts of U.S. proposal on Ukraine

Source: Reuters

Moscow says Putin agreed to “certain elements” of Washington’s peace proposal but insists that Russia’s core demands — including territorial outcomes — remain unchanged.

Ukraine seeks urgent consultations with EU and U.S. after Moscow talks

Source: ABC News / Reuters

Kyiv announced it will reassess its negotiation stance and is sending senior officials to Brussels for emergency discussions.

Rafah crossing may reopen soon, Israel signals

Source: Sky News

Israel stated the Rafah border crossing “could open in the coming days” to allow some civilian movement into Egypt.

Hong Kong high-rise fire kills multiple residents, including a 1-year-old

Source: ABC News

A deadly blaze in a residential tower has left numerous casualties; authorities warn of structural instability.

U.S. suspends immigration visa processing for citizens of 19 countries

Source: Sky News

The U.S. government is pausing visa processing due to a nationwide security review.

France deploys additional security forces after violent Paris attacks

Source: AP News

Law enforcement boosts patrols across Paris; several suspects have been detained.

IMF warns of a “new phase of global economic stagnation”

Source: Reuters

The IMF says global growth is slowing sharply, particularly in Europe and Asia, urging its members to prepare for economic turbulence.

Israeli military announces new strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Source: BBC / Sky News

The IDF reports precision strikes on militant infrastructure near the border as tensions rise.

‘Ukraine’s soldiers are exhausted but unwilling to surrender land’

Source: Sky News

A high-stakes vote collapsed in Washington, derailing efforts to overhaul immigration policy.

Hungary and Slovakia to take legal action against EU gas ban

New development in EU energy dispute flagged in last hour’s live updates.

Source: Sky News

News.Az