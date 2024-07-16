Trump assassination attempt – a result of elite division

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moses Becker is a special commentator on political issues for News.Az, a PhD in political science and an expert on interethnic and interreligious relations.

On July 13, 2024, global media exploded with sensational news: an assassination attempt was made on former US President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. This crime resulted from years of harassment by the Democratic Party establishment. Endless lawsuits, media insinuations, and the demonization of Trump's character are just a few actions aimed at discrediting him.Pennsylvania, where Joe Biden narrowly won the last presidential election, has been a battleground state. Trump's challenge to the result, claiming hundreds of thousands of fake ballots were counted due to the slim margin of 1.2%, added to the controversy. Given Trump's recent debate victory over Biden, the stance of voters in such a significant swing state as Pennsylvania is crucial. The triumphant march of the Republican candidate does not align with the plans of the Democrats and their supporters, setting the stage for this unfolding drama.Shots rang out five minutes into the rally. The shooter was positioned 125 meters from Trump, outside the designated event area. Despite strict security measures, the armed assailant climbed onto a hangar roof, found a convenient position, and opened fire. According to a BBC interview with an eyewitness, rally attendees saw the shooter climb the roof with a rifle and reported it to the police and Secret Service. However, the response was passive, and the threat was not averted in time. This raises many questions, as security forces usually monitor rooftops during large events.Nine shots were fired. Trump was miraculously saved when he turned his head, causing the bullet to graze his ear. Unfortunately, a rally participant standing behind him was killed, and two others were seriously injured.The shooter was quickly neutralized by sniper special forces. Of the nine shots fired, only five were by the perpetrator; the other four were from Secret Service agents who eliminated the threat within seconds. Despite his ear injury, Trump unprecedentedly returned to the stage, raising his hand in a victory gesture. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was reported by the New York Post, citing sources.It is unclear how Crooks managed to bring a large weapon resembling an M16 to the scene. Concealing and discreetly carrying such a weapon would be nearly impossible. It is likely that it was placed in position beforehand, thus passing the security checks unnoticed. Additionally, it is alarming that the building was not secured with a sniper, a common practice for such events. It almost appears as if the shooter was led to the spot.Assassinations of presidents and candidates have become a grim tradition in the US, with attacks on Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, John Kennedy, and candidate Robert Kennedy. Some of these crimes remain unsolved. Given the swift and efficient elimination of Crooks, it is plausible he was not a lone gunman. The incident seemed orchestrated to allow the initial shots before his "successful" neutralization. The entire event lasted about 15 seconds.A day before the assassination attempt, Crooks recorded a video expressing his hatred for Trump and the Republicans, indicating ideological motives rather than financial ones.Crooks, registered as a Republican supporter, could vote for the first time in the upcoming election. In 2021, he donated $15 through the Democratic platform ActBlue for the Progressive Turnout Project. Law enforcement searched Crooks' home and car. The Wall Street Journal and CNN reported that an explosive device was found in his vehicle near the rally site. The AP reported "bomb-making materials" were found in both his car and home.This failed assassination attempt on Trump is a stunning Secret Service failure, marking its most severe crisis in decades, writes The Wall Street Journal. Trump supporters continue to admire his resilience. However, some American media reactions were surprising: CNN did not headline the incident an hour after it occurred. Trump's allies supported him on Twitter.South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem wrote: "Pray for Donald Trump. Pray for the United States. He is the bravest person I have ever met. No one has endured what he has. May justice quickly prevail over the malevolent attacker." Many global leaders and political figures, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and Dutch "Party for Freedom" leader Geert Wilders, expressed their support.The main outcome of this failed assassination attempt could be an increase in Trump's supporters, showcasing him as a true leader and unwavering fighter for his country's greatness.

