Trump gave Putin 50 days. Moscow is laughing, Kyiv is worried

By giving Vladimir Putin 50 days to make a deal on Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump has, perhaps unwittingly, reshaped the logic of deterrence in one of the most brutal wars of our time.

His message—accompanied by a vague promise of arms for Ukraine funded by Europeans—triggered a wave of confusion, irony, and concern in both Eastern and Western capitals.

Trump, who once promised to end the war in Ukraine within two weeks of taking office, now finds himself constrained by geopolitical reality. Those earlier pledges, designed for campaign rallies and television soundbites, have proven much harder to implement in a world of trench warfare, sanctions, and broken alliances. His 50-day “deadline” feels less like a show of strength and more like a window of opportunity—ironically, not for peace, but for escalation.

The international press offered varied but telling reactions. CNN highlighted Trump’s more hardened stance toward Moscow, while Bloomberg saw it as a sign of growing impatience with a war that drags on into its third year. The BBC noted that Trump’s ultimatum includes a veiled threat: if Putin doesn’t come to the table within 50 days, secondary sanctions will follow—specifically, 100% tariffs on Russia’s trading partners. Yet even this threat comes with a strange twist: Ukraine, the supposed beneficiary of Trump’s support, is expected to receive weapons not from Washington’s coffers, but from Europe’s.

More importantly, there is no clarity on what kind of weapons, when, or how much. Patriot missile systems, the kind mentioned by Western analysts, are not boxes of bullets—they are costly, complex defense platforms that require time, training, and logistics.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reminded readers of Trump’s erratic history with tariffs and foreign policy, calling the Monday statement “a significant shift in tone”—one that stops short of real confrontation. Trump may say he is “very unhappy” with Russia, but this doesn’t amount to a credible red line. Especially not after the humiliating February visit of President Zelensky to the White House, during which the Ukrainian leader appeared more sidelined than supported.

Ukrainian outlets, for their part, greeted Trump’s announcement with skepticism. The influential news site Strana argued that Trump’s words were far softer than earlier predictions had suggested. No immediate sanctions. No firm weapons commitment. Just a clock—ticking down to the end of August.

Even more curious is the backdrop. According to Axios, Putin reportedly told Trump he would launch a major offensive within 60 days to solidify control over all four disputed Ukrainian regions. If true, Trump’s 50-day window seems less like an ultimatum and more like a permission slip.

Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung offered a harsh but fair analysis: Trump’s latest moves seem crafted not to solve the war, but to rebalance his political contradictions. After months of insulting Zelensky and sounding strangely soft on the Kremlin, Trump is now trying to restore some semblance of balance—just enough to keep European allies and American voters guessing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Russian government in Moscow, Russia. Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Reuters

And while the White House publicly insists that Russia is "slowly but surely advancing" and still holds the strategic advantage, Moscow responded to Trump’s deadline with characteristic disdain. Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the entire gesture as theatrical. No new mobilization. No change in rhetoric. No reaction from Putin. Silence, in this case, may be the loudest response.

Trump’s 50-day clock may have startled analysts in NATO headquarters, but it doesn’t seem to be shaking the Kremlin. Nor has it sparked enthusiasm in Kyiv. Zelensky’s government has not formally responded. And why should they? From their perspective, Trump has just told Putin: Take what you can now, before the negotiations begin.

This leaves us with a bitter irony: the war drags on, civilians die, territory changes hands—and Trump, by trying to play dealmaker, may have just handed Russia the most dangerous kind of encouragement. A strategic pause disguised as a peace proposal.

Perhaps this wasn’t his intention. But in diplomacy, as in war, timing is everything. And 50 days is a long time when cities are under siege.

News.Az