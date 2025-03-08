Trump's Golden Dome: A new bluff or the start of an arms race?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Russian military-political analyst, expert in the field of strategic security, specialist in the Middle East and Africa Vladimir Bekish. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

Watching "Trump Speaks!" every day feels like witnessing a spectacle—part entertainment, part shock therapy. It's not always pleasurable; sometimes it's downright alarming. Yet, this man is the President. He leads a powerful nation, armed with an impressive nuclear arsenal and an undiminished sense of ambition. The unsettling part is that neither the world, nor America, nor sometimes even Trump himself, seems to fully grasp what "Trump's America" might do—to adversaries, enemies, or anyone else, for that matter.

We could spend endless hours analyzing his behavior, statements, executive orders, and their consequences. However, today, I want to focus on one of Trump's ideas that could have profound implications for everyone—Americans, Russians, and, indeed, all of humanity. Enter the "Golden Dome." Or, more precisely, Trump’s "Golden Dome"—a concept seemingly inspired by Israel's "Iron Dome." The command has already been given to begin work on this project.

In essence, this "Golden Dome" is envisioned as an air and missile defense system designed to offer complete protection to U.S. territory against airstrikes, missiles, and drones—similar to what Israel's "Iron Dome" does on a smaller scale. But why "golden"? Why not "iron," "silver," or even just "armored"? The answer lies in Trump’s typical flair for the grandiose—it must be unique and exceptional!

This is where things get interesting. According to Trump's vision, this "dome" must be flawless—capable of intercepting everything that flies toward the United States. Remarkably, Trump has mentioned that this system would include missile interceptors stationed in space.

And here’s where it gets even more intriguing: all of this has, in a way, already been tried before. I am referring to America's Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), announced by President Ronald Reagan. Back then, this ambitious plan to protect America from Soviet missiles was immediately dubbed "Star Wars" by the media, not because of any impending alien invasion, but due to its plan to deploy space-based missile interception systems. This system, known as the Anti-Ballistic Missile System (ABMS) among specialists, proposed placing combat satellites armed with nuclear-pumped X-ray lasers into orbit.

The idea was straightforward, albeit wildly futuristic: in the event of a Soviet missile launch, these satellites would track the missiles, fire powerful laser beams generated by nuclear explosions, and destroy them in space—long before they could reach American soil. The goal was to intercept the missiles during their boost phase, preventing them from deploying multiple warheads aimed at U.S. targets.

People watch as the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) element of the U.S. ballistic missile defense system launches during a flight in California in 2017. President Donald Trump has said he wants to develop an anti-missile system for the U.S. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Understandably, the Soviet leadership was alarmed. They launched a series of countermeasures to neutralize the threat posed by SDI. These included unconventional tactics such as placing ballistic missiles on fishing trawlers in the Caspian Sea and hiding them in cargo vans or even deploying them from IL-76 cargo planes. The idea was to create unpredictability—making it nearly impossible for American defenses to pinpoint launch locations in time to intercept.

Simultaneously, the Soviets began developing hypersonic glide vehicles—warheads that could travel at extreme speeds within the atmosphere, following unpredictable trajectories. These systems rendered space-based lasers ineffective since they couldn’t target objects flying within the atmosphere. If this sounds familiar, it should—modern hypersonic weapons, allegedly fielded by Russia today, follow a similar concept.

However, here's the twist: it was later revealed that Reagan's SDI was largely a bluff—technically unfeasible at the time. The real aim was to force the Soviet Union into an unsustainable arms race, compelling it to exhaust its resources. And the strategy worked. The USSR’s attempts to counter the fictional "Star Wars" initiative strained its economy to the breaking point, accelerating its collapse.

This brings us back to Trump's "Golden Dome." Russia now claims to possess operational hypersonic missiles—capable of bypassing conventional missile defense systems. If true, this would render space-based interceptors largely irrelevant, limiting their effectiveness to countering traditional ballistic missiles alone. So, is history repeating itself? Is the "Golden Dome" a genuine project or a strategic bluff aimed at draining Russia's resources in a renewed arms race?

Moreover, if America truly seeks to defend itself against all missile threats, including hypersonic and cruise missiles, it would need to station elements of this defense far beyond its borders—most likely in Europe and the Arctic. But this poses a diplomatic conundrum. To deploy such systems, the U.S. would need to mend relations with its European allies and reconsider its stance toward Russia, particularly concerning Arctic militarization. A task easier said than done, given the current state of geopolitics.

In summary, the "Golden Dome" might either unravel as an exposed bluff, forcing Trump to drop the subject quickly, or it could ignite a new arms race with unpredictable consequences—not just for Russia and Europe, but potentially for America itself. As history suggests, when it comes to missile defenses and strategic bluffs, nothing can be ruled out.

