US election impacts on Ethereum price

+ ↺ − 16 px

Traders are anticipating much more significant price swings for Ether ETH tickers down $2,347.64 compared to Bitcoin BTC tickers down $60,512.31, with significant macroeconomic events on the horizon, according to a crypto analyst, News.Az reports citing Cointelegraph .

Derive founder Nick Forster pointed out in an Oct. 2 analyst note viewed by Cointelegraph that there is an anticipated spike in Ether forward volatility—which is the expected future volatility of Ether’s price—from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8, coinciding with the United States presidential election on Nov. 5.Forster highlighted that the US election may have a “significant impact” on the price of ETH due to its ties with the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, which may “face regulatory scrutiny” depending on whether a pro-crypto candidate is elected president.According to Derive data, traders forecast a 68% chance of a price swing between -14% and +16% by three days after the US election on Nov. 8, with a 95% chance of a move ranging from -26% to +35%.At the time of publication, ETH forward volatility is 76.6%, while BTC is 69.8%. “This indicates that traders are expecting significant movement around this period, with ETH appearing more sensitive to external events,” Forster claimed.He further explained that traders seem more confident in Bitcoin’s ability to weather these macro events,“likely due to its established position as a digital store of value and its relatively less direct exposure to regulatory concerns compared to Ethereum.”Now, with broader ecosystem concerns depending on who is elected in the US, traders are pricing “more extreme movements” for ETH, according to Forster.“This data signals that ETH’s heightened volatility is a direct reflection of traders’ expectations for increased uncertainty, especially as we approach the US election,” he added.At the time of publication, Ether is trading at $2,364, down 5.93% since Oct. 2. Despite the much-awaited Ether ETF launch in July, the historical debut has not bolstered Ether’s price.

News.Az