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Nvidia CEO says company is working with LG on humanoid robots and data centers

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Nvidia CEO says company is working with LG on humanoid robots and data centers

Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab CEO Jensen Huang said ​on Monday that ‌it is partnering with South Korea's tech ​conglomerate LG Group ​on humanoid robots and ⁠data centers.

"We are ​working with them in ​motor technology as well as mechanical systems so ​that we can ​bring together humanoid robotics and ‌the ⁠future of robotics," he told reporters after a meeting ​with LG ​Group ⁠Chairman Koo Kwang-mo in Seoul, News.az reports, citing Reuters

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"We're ​also working with ​LG ⁠in architecting the future data centers," ⁠he ​said.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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