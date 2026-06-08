Tesla's all-new roadster EV Supercar to launch in weeks - Leaked

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Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen announced at the Tesla Takeover Europe event in Austria that the next-generation Roadster will be officially unveiled "within weeks."

Originally unveiled in November 2017 and initially slated for mass production in 2020, the vehicle’s launch has been repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and evolving technical requirements, News.az reports.

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In July 2023, Lars Moravy, Tesla’s Vice President of Engineering, confirmed the Roadster was still under development; Elon Musk later stated in fall 2023 that the car would debut in April 2026—but as of May 2024, this timeline has yet to materialize.

According to Tesla’s official website, the new Roadster will feature a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering over 1,000 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in under 1.9 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 250 mph (approximately 402 km/h) and an estimated range of about 620 miles (roughly 998 km).

The vehicle will offer four seats and incorporate cold-gas thruster technology derived from SpaceX. Production is set to take place at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas.

Some customers have already paid a $50,000 deposit as early as 2017 and are still awaiting delivery. The exact launch date remains subject to confirmation via an official invitation from Tesla.

News.Az