Gold extends losses on US interest rate-hike fears

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Gold edged lower on Monday, extending losses from the previous session on U.S. rate-hike concerns, while renewed hostilities in the Gulf pushed oil prices higher, ​fanning inflation concerns.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,321.49 per ounce by ‌0124 GMT. Prices fell about 3% on Friday, hitting the lowest since March 24, as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report raised bets for interest rate hikes, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

U.S. gold futures for ​August delivery were down 0.5% at $4,345.60.

News.Az