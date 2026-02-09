Washington’s signal to Baku: What to expect from Vance’s visit

Speaking to News.Az, Sultan Zahidov, leading adviser at the Center for Analysis of International Relations and a political analyst, said the visit is significant in terms of discussing U.S.–Azerbaijan relations, regional security, and transport communications.

“According to expectations, the current state of bilateral cooperation, as well as processes taking place in the South Caucasus, will be at the center of attention during the meetings,” he noted.

The political analyst added that the visit demonstrates continued U.S. attention to the South Caucasus, especially Azerbaijan, within its foreign policy. U.S. President Donald Trump had stated several weeks earlier that a number of important issues would be discussed during the meetings, including military-technical cooperation, U.S.–Azerbaijan relations, regional security, Armenia–Azerbaijan relations, the Zangezur corridor, and transport communications.

According to Zahidov, since the Trump administration took office, a new phase has been observed in U.S.–Azerbaijan relations. During the previous administration, relations were assessed at a lower level, and U.S. policy toward the region was characterized by different approaches.

The expert noted that the current administration prefers a more balanced and pragmatic policy, taking into account the realities that have emerged in the South Caucasus. In this context, Azerbaijan is viewed as an important partner in regional processes. Contacts between the presidents of the United States and Azerbaijan also contribute positively to the development of bilateral relations.

In his view, recent exchanges of letters, phone conversations, and meetings on the sidelines of international events indicate the active nature of bilateral ties. The meeting held in Davos and the invitation extended to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to an international event in Sharm el-Sheikh demonstrate the continuity of these relations. U.S. officials emphasize the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan, while the Azerbaijani side considers this cooperation essential for regional stability.

Zahidov also noted that a meeting of the Peace Council is scheduled to take place in Washington on February 19, and Azerbaijan’s invitation to the event reflects recognition of the country’s role in the region. He added that a new meeting between the two leaders within this framework is also possible.

The expert further stated that one of the main topics to be discussed during Vance’s visit will be the peace process. On August 8, a peace declaration was signed in Washington with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States. During that meeting, an agreement was reached to establish a working group to prepare a relevant document aimed at elevating U.S.–Azerbaijan relations to a strategic level. Work in this direction is ongoing, and the possibility of signing the document in the near future is being discussed.

According to Zahidov, the sustainable development of the peace process is one of the key factors in ensuring regional stability. Although relative stability has been observed in the region in recent months, a peace agreement has not yet been officially signed, and its signing could affect regional relations.

Zahidov said that another key issue to be discussed is the Zangezur corridor. Azerbaijan continues infrastructure projects on its territory in this direction, and the railway line is expected to be fully completed up to the Armenian border by the end of the year. At the next stage, Armenia’s participation in this process is considered essential.

In the expert’s view, the signing of documents covering various areas of U.S.–Azerbaijan relations is also possible during the visit. These documents may cover security, energy, technology, investment, and infrastructure, and would serve to further develop bilateral relations.

He also noted that the United States takes into account Azerbaijan’s strategic location between Central Asia and Europe, as well as its economic and logistical role in the region. The South Caucasus, meanwhile, is important for the United States as a region where various regional and global interests intersect.

According to Zahidov, Azerbaijan seeks to pursue a balanced foreign policy and expand cooperation with various partners by making use of this geopolitical environment. The development of relations with the United States is regarded as an integral part of this policy.