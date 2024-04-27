+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of Azerbaijan's President, Aliyev, to Germany is carried out in accordance with long-standing diplomatic traditions. As a leader of the European Union, Germany endorses the increase in natural gas imports from Azerbaijan, particularly in the context of Europe's cessation of energy cooperation with Russia, which significantly elevates Azerbaijan's strategic importance as a primary resource supplier.The German government expresses support for Azerbaijan's hosting of the global climate conference in November of this year, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the global environmental agenda established during the Paris Climate Conference. In light of this, Germany is prepared to offer comprehensive support to Azerbaijan in organizing this event.Nevertheless, Germany must adhere to policies based on moral values, reflected in pressure from German media and leading public organizations, which insist on the explicit condemnation of human rights violations in Azerbaijan.During the visit, Chancellor Scholz likely addressed these issues in his conversation with Aliyev, despite the confidential nature of their discussions. As a leader of the European Union, Germany actively seeks to establish peace in the Caucasus, advocating for an immediate resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia and offering its services as a mediator.A key goal for Germany and Western countries is to reduce Russia's geopolitical influence in the Caucasus. In this context, Chancellor Scholz discussed with President Aliyev the prospects for renewing a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union, offering in return investments in Azerbaijan's economy.After Armenia enhanced its cooperation with the European Union and reduced its dependence on Russia, the focus has now shifted to Azerbaijan. For Scholz, achieving stability in the Caucasus would be a significant success, especially considering the onset of the election campaign in Germany. This would strengthen his political position, demonstrating his ability to contribute to international stability and peace.In closed negotiations, Chancellor Scholz attempted to persuade President Aliyev of Azerbaijan to cooperate with the West, which is regarded as a counter to Russia. It is important to note that Germany is interested in Azerbaijan's financial investments in implementing the green agenda, as funds for these purposes in Europe are limited.Germany aims to minimize its expenses and does not wish to constantly assume all financial obligations. Global efforts are necessary for the implementation of the green deal, which is crucial for both Germany and Europe as a whole. Azerbaijan, being a developed country with a stable economy, is no longer perceived as a "junior" and must take on commitments to fulfill international climate and environmental protection agreements.

