When diplomacy dies: India’s airstrikes and Pakistan’s right to defend

As tensions surge once again between India and Pakistan, the world must recognize that this crisis is not born of recent events, but of a long and painful history rooted in betrayal, broken promises, and unfulfilled international obligations.

The conflict began at the very birth of the two nations in 1947. When the British Empire withdrew from the subcontinent, the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir—despite its Muslim-majority population and geographical contiguity with Pakistan—was annexed by India under controversial and opaque circumstances. This led directly to the First India-Pakistan War (1947–1948). The war concluded with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 47, which called for a ceasefire and promised a free and impartial plebiscite to allow the people of Kashmir to decide whether to join India or Pakistan.

India accepted the resolution. Pakistan abided by it. But the plebiscite never took place.

Instead, over the decades, the Kashmir valley has become one of the most heavily militarized zones on Earth. The Second (1965) and Third (1971) Indo-Pak Wars followed, and in each, the Kashmir issue remained central. While the 1971 war led to the independence of Bangladesh, it also saw the Simla Agreement signed in 1972—where both nations agreed to resolve their issues through peaceful dialogue. Yet, India's continued unilateral actions and refusal to engage constructively have undermined that commitment repeatedly.

In 1989, a mass uprising erupted in Indian-occupied Kashmir, met with brutal crackdowns. Since then, tens of thousands of Kashmiris have lost their lives. Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have documented widespread abuses: disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killings.

Then came August 5, 2019. In a unilateral move, India revoked Article 370 of its constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status without consulting its people or Pakistan. This act, widely condemned by international observers, further escalated tensions. Pakistan responded diplomatically, reducing ties and raising the issue on global platforms, urging international bodies to intervene. India, in contrast, imposed a lockdown and communications blackout in the region, silencing millions.

Now, in 2025, we face a fresh and deeply troubling escalation. On April 22, an attack occurred in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, killing 26 civilians. Within hours, India blamed Pakistan—without conclusive evidence—and launched "Operation Sindoor," a series of cross-border airstrikes targeting what it called “terrorist infrastructure.” In reality, these strikes killed eight Pakistani civilians and injured 35, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. These were not militant targets. These were innocent people. Pakistan rightfully condemned the attacks as an act of aggression.

Pakistan responded with restraint, but firmly. It shot down at least two Indian aircraft and returned fire across the Line of Control. The risk of further escalation—between two nuclear powers—now looms dangerously.

Pakistan’s history has shown a willingness to pursue peace. In 1999, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif traveled to India for the Lahore Declaration, a bold attempt to normalize relations. In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan opened the Kartarpur Corridor, giving Indian Sikhs access to their sacred Gurdwara—a gesture of immense goodwill. Time and again, Pakistan has extended its hand. India has responded with conditions, accusations, and hostility.

Meanwhile, the people of Kashmir continue to suffer—cut off, unheard, and oppressed. The world’s inaction in the face of decades of Indian occupation and rights violations speaks volumes. The Kashmir issue is not a bilateral dispute—it is a moral and humanitarian crisis.

Let us be clear: Pakistan does not seek war. We seek justice. We seek the implementation of UN resolutions. We seek peace based on equality, not subjugation. But no nation can remain silent while its civilians are bombed, its sovereignty violated, and its people demonized.

History will judge the silence of the world. It will judge the failure to uphold international law. Pakistan stands today, not with vengeance, but with resolve. Resolve to protect its people. Resolve to advocate for the Kashmiris. And resolve to ensure that justice—long denied—is finally delivered.

