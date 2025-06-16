Who bears responsibility for the New Middle East war?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Mohsen Pakaeen is Iran’s former ambassador to Azerbaijan and a distinguished political expert. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

Israel, which has already drawn widespread condemnation for committing genocide in Gaza and ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people, has once again proven that it is prepared to ignore all international norms in pursuit of its aggressive goals. Its latest crime — the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran — marks a dangerous turning point in the history of the Middle East.

By bombing residential areas and assassinating military commanders and nuclear scientists, Israel is clearly trying to deflect attention from its internal crises and failures by igniting a war abroad. This is not just an act of aggression; it is a calculated crime designed to divert attention from the growing political and social problems within the occupied territories.

There is no doubt that this brutal invasion of Iran, which blatantly violates international standards and humanitarian principles, was carried out with the full approval — even encouragement — of the United States. Donald Trump, seeking to force Iran into concessions during indirect negotiations, has emboldened Israel to escalate the conflict. He wrongly believes that pressure and intimidation can bring Iran to its knees.

The role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in this affair cannot be ignored. The Board of Governors, supported by the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, issued a resolution that served as political cover for Israel’s actions. Director General Rafael Grossi’s partisan silence following the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities only confirms his complicity in this illegal aggression. His lack of impartiality has discredited the IAEA’s role in the region.

Let us be absolutely clear: Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful. The Islamic Republic has never, and will never, seek military purposes for its nuclear activities. The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has issued a religious decree that explicitly forbids nuclear weapons, and Iran has never deviated from this peaceful path.

Even the IAEA — despite its recent politicized tone — has not published any evidence indicating Iran's nuclear program has turned toward weaponization. It is only under the influence of the Zionist regime and the West that such claims are made. Unfortunately, Rafael Grossi's ambition to retain the favor of the Western bloc has led to the IAEA's increasing politicization. He is using the Agency’s reports not as neutral tools of transparency, but as a means of currying favor with the United States and the European Troika.

Meanwhile, Israel — which has dozens of undeclared nuclear warheads — continues to block any inspections of its own facilities. Yet it dares to accuse Iran? These anti-Iranian accusations are completely unfounded and lack any credible documentation.

Iran’s nuclear program serves vital domestic needs: in industry, health, agriculture, medicine, and environmental sustainability. It is a cornerstone of the country’s development strategy, and Iran will never abandon its peaceful goals under political pressure from hostile actors or international agencies acting in bad faith.

Now, after Israel’s attack, the reality of war has set in. Iran will not allow this aggression to go unanswered. As the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution declared in her recent message, the powerful hand of the Iranian armed forces will not let the Zionist regime go unpunished. The Iranian people stand united, as always, in defense of the Islamic Republic — a system built on the sacrifice of martyrs. Israel must prepare to face the bitter and painful consequences of its actions. God willing, justice will be done.

s act of war, the door to indirect negotiations with the United States remained open. There was still a glimmer of hope for diplomacy. But now, with Israel having launched a full-scale assault on Iranian sovereignty, the future of those negotiations is in doubt.

One thing is certain: the war has begun. And those who supported it, enabled it, or turned a blind eye will bear responsibility for what comes next.

