Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed the launch of a military operation in Jenin, a city in the West Bank. He emphasized that the operation's primary goal is to dismantle terrorist networks in the area, aligning with Israel's broader security strategy against militant groups.



In light of these developments, News.az spoke with prominent Israeli political scientist Abraham Shmulevich to analyze the situation.

- The events in Jenin highlight the complex security challenges Israel faces. In practice, the Palestinian Authority (PA), led by Mahmoud Abbas, has limited control in this city. Instead, radical groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad dominate, rejecting any prospect of peace with Israel and undermining the PA’s authority. These groups pose a dual threat: to Israel’s security and to the stability of Palestinian governance.The PA has attempted to reassert control, but its efforts have met fierce resistance. Armed only with limited resources, its forces have struggled to contain the violence. This internal conflict has largely escaped international media attention despite its intensity. When Israeli forces intervene, they act to neutralize threats that the PA cannot manage, fulfilling both a legal and moral obligation to protect civilians and restore regional stability.- Israel prioritizes the safety of its citizens, a fundamental right under international law. Allowing terrorist groups to operate unchecked would be irresponsible and dangerous. Organizations like Hamas and Islamic Jihad pose a threat not only to Israel but to regional stability as a whole. Their explicit aim to destroy Israel leaves no room for compromise.These groups perpetuate violence within their communities, targeting both Israelis and Palestinians. They indoctrinate children with hate, perpetuating a cycle of violence. As long as these extremist ideologies persist, prospects for lasting peace remain bleak.- The PA finds itself in a precarious position. While it has formally supported peace agreements with Israel, its inability or unwillingness to confront radical factions like Hamas and Islamic Jihad undermines its credibility. In areas like Gaza and Jenin, the PA's influence has waned, allowing extremist groups to gain power and exacerbate instability.- Iran is a key sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East, funding groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad to destabilize the region and weaken Israel’s security. This agenda extends beyond Israel, threatening broader international stability.Türkiye’s role is more nuanced but problematic. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has provided tacit support to Hamas, even allowing the group to operate within its borders. This complicates not only Türkiye-Israel relations but also the broader dynamics of regional alliances.- Peace is always a goal, but it requires both sides to engage in meaningful dialogue. Unfortunately, radical groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad remain staunchly opposed to any peace process. Their calls for Israel’s destruction leave little room for negotiation.Nevertheless, there are positive examples, such as the peace agreements Israel has maintained with Egypt and Jordan for decades. These treaties demonstrate that peace is possible when mutual recognition and cooperation prevail. The disempowerment of extremist groups and a shift in regional attitudes toward Israel will be critical for future progress.- Israel’s actions are not about punishing Palestinians but about protecting its citizens and ensuring regional stability. The fight against terrorism is a global issue, and Israel’s efforts contribute to broader security in the Middle East. The international community should support measures that address the root causes of instability while advocating for a path to sustainable peace.Once the influence of radical groups is diminished, there will be greater potential for constructive dialogue. Until then, Israel will continue to act decisively to defend itself and its people.

