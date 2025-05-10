1 killed, 22 injured in metrobus collision in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person was killed and 22 others were injured when two metrobuses collided in Türkiye's largest city, Istanbul, on Saturday, causing major disruptions to public transportation, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

According to the Istanbul Governor's Office, the accident occurred in the Beylikduzu district on the European side of the city at around 4:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).

One metrobus rear-ended another at the Haramidere stop, prompting the dispatch of emergency medical teams to the scene.

The office said in a statement that three of the injured were in critical condition.

The accident disrupted metrobus traffic and led to the temporary closure of the station for passenger boarding.

Metrobus lines are a vital part of Istanbul's public transportation network, serving around 1 million commuters daily and helping to alleviate the city's heavy traffic.

