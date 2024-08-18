10 dead, 37 injured in north India road accident
At least 10 people died and 37 others were injured in a road accident in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, confirmed a police officer to Xinhua over phone, News.az reports citing Xinhua.The road accident occurred on the Badaun-Meerut state highway in the Bulandshahr district when a passenger vehicle collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction.
All the deceased were passengers in the vehicle, which was carrying nearly 20 people.