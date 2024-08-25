10 foreign airlines cancel flights to Israel amid cross-border escalation with Hezbollah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten foreign airlines on Sunday suspended their flights to Israel due to escalating cross-border tensions with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Major carriers such as Air France and Dutch airline Transavia have halted their operations to Israel, along with Hungarian Wizz Air, Malta-based Corendon, Ethiopian Airlines, Greek Aegean Airlines, and Greek Universal Airlines, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Air France, which had been one of the few major international airlines still operating flights between Paris and Tel Aviv, is among those that have now canceled services.Since late July, a total of 20 international airlines have canceled flights to Israel, reflecting increasing concerns about a potential regional conflict in the Middle East.

News.Az