10 injured in shooting at Oklahoma lake party - VIDEO

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At least 10 people were injured in a shooting at a party near a lake close to Oklahoma City, according to a report citing local police.

Authorities said the victims were taken to nearby hospitals following the incident, which occurred during a gathering at the lakeside location, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting, including the number of suspects or possible motives, were not immediately available.

News.Az