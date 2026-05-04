Yandex metrika counter

10 injured in shooting at Oklahoma lake party - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
10 injured in shooting at Oklahoma lake party - VIDEO
Photo: AP Photo

At least 10 people were injured in a shooting at a party near a lake close to Oklahoma City, according to a report citing local police.

Authorities said the victims were taken to nearby hospitals following the incident, which occurred during a gathering at the lakeside location, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting, including the number of suspects or possible motives, were not immediately available.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      