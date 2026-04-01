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China, Vietnam pledge to fully utilize inter-Party channels
15 Apr 2026-20:38
Hungary’s election winner Magyar meets president, urges resignation
15 Apr 2026-12:30
From Orbán to Magyar: Hungary shifts power and goals, but not its interests
14 Apr 2026-14:37
Fico offers cooperation to Hungary’s new PM after shock election
13 Apr 2026-09:45
Voter turnout hits historic high in crucial parliamentary election
12 Apr 2026-17:34
Orbán vs Magyar in decisive election
12 Apr 2026-14:56
Deep divisions in Germany’s left party over "anti-Zionism" resolution
09 Apr 2026-12:54
Secret 7″ auction features Lennon and Glass Animals for War Child
09 Apr 2026-10:57
Young Hungarians turn on Orban, some vow to leave
06 Apr 2026-15:50
Former Datang executive sentenced to death with reprieve
01 Apr 2026-13:49
Latest News
Europe moves to ban WhatsApp for officials
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NATO’s new partner push: Australia joins talks
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Charges dropped against Singapore businessman in fraud case
Tata, Singapore Airlines in talks to fund Air India losses
Infantino insists Iran will play in 2026 World Cup despite conflict with US and Israil -
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