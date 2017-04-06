10 multi-level parking areas to be built in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parking in Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi will soon become easier as ten new multi-level parking areas will be constructed to ease traffic and resolve parking iss

Tbilisi Mayor Davit Narmania said today that the parking areas will be provided at all the overcrowded districts of Tbilisi, including the area near the central railway station, Marjanishvili Avenue, Pushkin square, Dinamo arena and Tbilisi City Hall.

Only one parking area near City Hall will be above ground, while the remaining nine will be underground, which will not damage the architecture or green landscape.

Narmania said his office will announce a tender on construction and welcomed all interested companies to participate. He said the main criterion for selection will be duration and quality.

We think the parking area will start functioning a year after the construction starts”, Narmania said, hoping this will contribute to easing traffic in capital Tbilisi and resolve parking-related issues.

Over 550,000 cars move across the streets in Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi every day and this number is increasing, a recent survey carried out by the PWC Company says. This is why parking in Tbilisi remains among the main challenges for the drivers and pedestrians as well.

Building of the new parking areas does not mean Tbilisi City Hall will suspend its contract with City Park - the company currently tasked with regulating parking in capital Tbilisi.

