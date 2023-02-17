102 countries offered help after earthquake in Türkiye - Turkish FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescuers from 88 countries took part in search and rescue operations after earthquakes in Türkiye, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said, News.az reports.

The minister said that after completing their mission, rescuers from 23 countries left the country, and specialists from 65 countries are still in the earthquake zone.

He said that 102 countries have offered assistance in connection with the natural disaster that occurred in Türkiye. Cavushoglu noted that 88 rescuers from these countries were directly involved in search and rescue operations in Türkiye.

News.Az