News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Earthquakes
Tag:
Earthquakes
Why do natural disasters hit Indonesia very often
22 Jan 2026-12:15
How to know about an earthquake before it happens: What science can and cannot predict
20 Nov 2025-08:01
Two more earthquakes of magnitude 5.1 and 5.0 strike near the Kuril Islands
30 Jul 2025-14:22
One year passes since devastating quake in Turkiye
06 Feb 2024-00:57
Turkish officials detain suspects in building probe after quakes
05 Mar 2023-21:31
Death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye passes 46,000
04 Mar 2023-15:26
Türkiye to become world's most disaster-prepared country - Erdogan
03 Mar 2023-11:17
EU ready to cover significant part of Türkiye’s quake cost
22 Feb 2023-12:50
Türkiye thanks int'l community for support, solidarity in wake of deadly quakes
22 Feb 2023-08:33
Death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 42,310
21 Feb 2023-06:14
Latest News
India's Yotta to build $2B AI hub with Nvidia chips
Mine explosion injures ANAMA staff member in Khojaly
Watch:
Shark caught on camera for first time in Antarctica’s icy deep waters
Valeo boosts India strategy with €200M investment
Denmark king visits Greenland amid US tensions
Kenya, US to resume trade talks next week
Mick Cronin ejects own player mid-game -
VIDEO
Japan's exports jump on strong Asia demand
Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine, Iran after talks
YouTube outage explained: What caused the global disruption
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31