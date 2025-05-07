11 killed, 5 injured after truck collides with bus in Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 11 people were killed and five others injured when a truck collided with a small bus in Indonesia's Central Java province on Wednesday, a senior rescue official said, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The truck, which was carrying a load of sand, failed to climb an uphill road in Kalijambe Village, Bener Sub-district, at around 11:30 a.m. Jakarta time, according to Abdullah, head of the search and rescue office in Cilacap Regency.

"It is suspected that the truck experienced brake failure. It rolled backward to the left, hitting a small bus, and then crashed into a house," Abdullah told Xinhua.

"Our team immediately went to the scene to carry out the evacuation. All 11 fatalities were passengers on the small bus. Five others were injured," he said.

Abdullah added that all the victims and the injured were taken to Purworejo General Hospital.

News.Az