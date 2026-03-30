Egypt’s Sisi: Only Trump can stop Gulf war

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Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has called on Donald Trump to end the ongoing war involving Iran, saying Washington has the decisive power to halt the conflict.

Speaking at the opening of Egypt’s Egypes energy conference, Sisi said: “Nobody can stop the war in our region in the Gulf but you,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Sisi’s remarks highlight Egypt’s view that the United States remains the most influential actor in shaping the course of the conflict, particularly amid escalating tensions involving Iran and regional actors.

Egypt has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation, stressing that continued military action could destabilize the wider Middle East.

Cairo has maintained a delicate balance in the crisis, supporting Gulf allies while also calling for dialogue and restraint. Egyptian leadership has repeatedly emphasized that diplomacy remains the only viable path to resolving the conflict and avoiding broader regional fallout.

Sisi’s latest appeal underscores growing international pressure on Washington to use its influence to push for a ceasefire and reduce tensions in the Gulf.

News.Az