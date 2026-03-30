Hezbollah says it targeted Israel’s Haifa oil refinery - VIDEO

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Hezbollah says it launched a “barrage of advanced missiles” targeting a naval base in Haifa, a key coastal city in northern Israel.

The group said the strike focused on military infrastructure, though there has been no independent confirmation of the extent of the damage, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Earlier reports indicated that a fire broke out at Haifa’s oil refinery following a missile attack. It remains unclear whether the blaze was caused by a direct hit or by falling debris from intercepted projectiles.

Authorities have not yet provided detailed information on casualties or damage linked to the incident.

News.Az