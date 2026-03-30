BlackRock invests $57m in IQM Quantum Computers

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Finland-based IQM Quantum Computers has secured around €50 million ($57.6 million) in new venture funding from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, as the company prepares for a planned public listing in the United States.

The investment comes as IQM accelerates its global expansion strategy and develops next-generation quantum computing technologies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

IQM previously announced plans to go public later this year through a merger with Real Asset Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a dual listing targeting both the U.S. and Helsinki stock markets.

The deal is expected to value the company at around $1.8 billion, according to earlier company statements.

IQM said the new funding will help scale production, advance chip development, and strengthen its position in the global quantum computing market. The company has also reported rising commercial traction, with sales roughly doubling to about $35 million last year and bookings exceeding $100 million.

CEO Jan Goetz said the company is focused on expanding hardware deployment and increasing adoption in private data centers, describing profitability as a key near-term goal.

BlackRock has described quantum computing as a key emerging technology, with one of its executives noting that quantum systems could reshape computing when combined with artificial intelligence.

Industry leaders say quantum computing is increasingly viewed as a strategic priority by governments and major technology firms, despite remaining in an early commercial stage.

News.Az