Taiwan probes 11 Chinese firms over tech talent poaching

Authorities said more than 185 investigators searched 49 locations and questioned around 90 people in a coordinated operation targeting firms suspected of unauthorized hiring practices, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Taiwan’s Investigation Bureau, some Chinese companies allegedly hid their identity by operating under foreign-funded shell companies or setting up offices without proper approval.

These methods were reportedly used to recruit Taiwanese engineers and conduct business activities on the island in violation of local laws.

Companies named in the probe include Huaqin Technology, Anker Innovations, Circuit Fabology Microelectronics Equipment, Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology, and SG Micro.

The firms have not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Taiwan restricts Chinese investment in sensitive areas of the semiconductor supply chain, including chip design, and imposes strict reviews in other sectors such as packaging.

The move comes as China intensifies efforts to build self-reliance in advanced chip technologies, amid an ongoing tech rivalry with the United States.

Officials said a special task force established in 2020 has already handled more than 100 similar cases involving suspected illegal recruitment and unauthorized business operations by Chinese firms.