Trump says Iran sending 20 oil tankers to US

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, Trump said the shipments would begin “starting Monday morning,” adding that they involve “big, big boats of oil” moving through the strategic waterway, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“And now, today, they gave us, as a tribute… 20 boats of oil,” Trump said, while noting he could not fully define the arrangement.

Trump said the United States is currently negotiating with Iran both “directly and indirectly,” adding that he believes a deal with Tehran is likely, although not guaranteed.

“I would only say that we’re doing extremely well in that negotiation,” he said, adding that a potential agreement “could be soon.”

He also suggested that discussions involve a “new group of people” and said progress was “ahead of schedule.”

Trump’s comments come amid ongoing diplomatic and security tensions involving Iran and the United States, with negotiations reportedly focused on broader regional stability and ceasefire-related proposals.

Iran has not publicly confirmed Trump’s claim regarding the oil shipments at the time of reporting.