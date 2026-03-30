Iran condemns IAEA response to nuclear attacks

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Iran has sharply criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing the global nuclear watchdog of “indifference” following reported attacks on its nuclear facilities.

Speaking through Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Baghaei described the alleged strikes by the United States and Israel as “crimes,” escalating tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Baghaei also took aim at IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, arguing that the agency has failed to respond appropriately. According to him, Grossi has adopted “a very wrong approach” by not condemning those responsible for the attacks.

Instead, Baghaei said, the IAEA chief’s public remarks have only “complicated the situation,” further deepening the dispute.

He went on to question Grossi’s neutrality, claiming the agency’s leadership lacks both “conviction” and “impartiality” at a critical moment.

The comments highlight growing friction between Iran and international nuclear authorities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

News.Az