11-year-old killed in Nevada road rage shooting on way to school

+ ↺ − 16 px

An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in a road rage incident on a Henderson freeway Friday morning, police said. The child was on his way to school when a confrontation between two drivers escalated.

According to Henderson Police Department Chief Reggie Rader, the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when two vehicles “jockeyed for positions” in congested traffic. One vehicle attempted to pass on the shoulder, prompting both drivers to roll down their windows and argue, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

A 22-year-old suspect, later identified as Tyler Matthew Johns, allegedly fired a single shot from a handgun into the victim’s vehicle, striking the boy, who was sitting in the back seat. The victim’s stepfather then rammed the suspect’s car, bringing both vehicles to a stop in the middle of the freeway.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer happened to be nearby and took the suspect into custody, recovering the firearm. The boy was transported to a local hospital by Henderson Fire Department but died despite emergency efforts.

Johns has been booked for open murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. Chief Rader called the shooting a “senseless act” and urged drivers to exercise patience on the roads.

“The freeway will be closed for a long time. Let’s have an appreciation for the sanctity of life,” Rader said. “My plea to the community, especially as we enter the holiday season, is to slow down. You will eventually get there safely.”

News.Az