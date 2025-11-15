UN Chief condemns Russia’s overnight attacks on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned Russia’s overnight missile and drone strikes across Ukraine on 14 November, urging an immediate halt to the attacks and their devastating consequences.

“I strongly condemn Russia’s large-scale missile & drone strikes on several Ukrainian regions. Attacks against civilians & civilian infrastructure are unacceptable & must end immediately,” Guterres wrote on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He reiterated the call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a crucial first step toward a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

During the night of 14 November, Russia launched extensive air attacks targeting Kyiv, as well as the Poltava, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Cherkasy regions. The strikes involved Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, Kalibr and Tsirkon cruise missiles, and a variety of drones, including Shahed and Geran models.

The attacks caused casualties, injuries, fires, and significant damage to civilian and critical infrastructure. In Kyiv alone, six people were killed and up to 40 injured, some critically. Fires erupted in high-rise buildings, homes, warehouses, vehicles, and open areas, including rooftops.

The assault also led to widespread outages of electricity, gas, and water in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine.

Guterres’ statement underscores the UN’s call for an immediate end to violence and the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to restore peace.

News.Az