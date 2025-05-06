12 killed, 5 injured in bus accident in Indonesia's West Sumatra

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 12 people were killed and more than five others injured in a single-vehicle bus accident in Padang Panjang city, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, on Tuesday morning, an official confirmed, News.Az reports citing CNN.

The incident involved a bus operated by the Antar Lintas Sumatra (ALS) company, traveling the Medan-Jakarta route. The bus reportedly lost control and overturned after experiencing a brake failure.

"The ALS bus experienced brake failure while moving at high speed. It failed to negotiate a bend and rolled over," said Arkes Refagus, head of the transport department in Padang Panjang.

He added that the bus rolled to the left and struck the fence of a house. "The driver survived as he was seated on the right side, while the bus overturned to the left," Refagus told Xinhua.

According to Refagus, the bus was carrying 25 passengers. All the victims were transported to two local hospitals.

News.Az