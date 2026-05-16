KONAMI kicks eFootball out of Russia and Belarus

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KONAMI has officially announced the end of its eFootball service in Russia and Belarus, effective June 15, 2026

While the company hasn't shared the official reasons for this decision, they have expressed gratitude to players in both regions for their support over the years. The shutdown will only affect these two countries, leaving other regions untouched, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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This isn't just a random decision; gaming service restrictions have been tightening in Russia and Belarus since 2022, with other companies following suit.

Back in March 2022, Mojang and Supercell pulled their games from the app stores in these regions, a trend that was soon mirrored by Rovio and even the beloved Pokémon GO.

These moves came alongside platform restrictions imposed by Google, which paused billing in Russia, disrupting purchases across the board.

News.Az