126 dead, 188 injured in Xizang 6.8-magnitude quake - UPDATED

Aftermath of an earthquake in Tonglai Village, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region on January 7, 2025. Photo: AP

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Tuesday morning, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

***A total of 95 people have been confirmed dead and 130 others injured as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), News.az reports citing Xinhua ***At least 53 people have died and dozens others have been injured after a strong earthquake in China, according to the country's state media.The 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck in a mountainous area in the autonomous Tibet region, near the border with Nepal, shortly after 9.05am on Tuesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, News.Az reports, citing Sky News. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said it had recorded a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, centred in the Tibet region.China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, citing the regional disaster relief headquarters, said alongside the 53 people who had died, 62 others had been injured.About 1,500 fire and rescue workers have been deployed to search for people in the rubble, China's Ministry of Emergency Management said.State broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said the epicentre was in the Tingri region, around 380 kilometres (240 miles) from Tibet's capital Lhasa and about 23 kilometres (14 miles) from the region's second-largest city of Shigatse - also known as Xigaze.Shigatse is one of the holiest cities of Tibet. It is home to the Tashilhunpo Monastery - the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, who is second only to the Dalai Lama in terms of spiritual authority in Tibetan Buddhism.According to state media, the initial earthquake was followed by a number of aftershocks with magnitudes of up to 4.4. Tremors were also felt in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, as well as Bhutan and northern India.Anoj Raj Ghimire, chief district officer of Solukhumbu district in Nepal, said: "We felt a very strong earthquake. So far we have not received any report of injuries or physical loss."The earthquake struck in an area where the Indian and Eurasian plates clash, causing uplifts which form the Himalayan mountains.There have been 10 earthquakes of at least magnitude 6 in the area where Tuesday's quake hit over the past century, the USGS said.A 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures in Nepal in 2015.

News.Az