China's Wingtech files lawsuit against Nexperia Netherlands

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Chinese semiconductor company Wingtech Technology has filed a lawsuit against Nexperia Netherlands, seeking to restore control over core assets amid an ongoing governance dispute at the Dutch chipmaker, according to a statement from Nexperia China on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The case was submitted to the Dongguan Intermediate People’s Court in Guangdong province in southern China, and the court has accepted it, the statement said.

Wingtech, the parent company of Nexperia, initiated legal action in response to what it described as improper interference by Nexperia Netherlands.

The lawsuit requests a court ruling declaring the conduct unlawful, the restoration of Wingtech’s control over core assets, and compensation for damages.

Nexperia China said Wingtech filed the case under China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, framing it as a countermeasure against overseas restrictions through Chinese legal channels.

The announcement marks a further escalation in the dispute between Wingtech and Nexperia’s Dutch operations, which has focused on corporate control, shareholder rights, and governance structure.

Nexperia, headquartered in Nijmegen, Netherlands, produces semiconductors used in automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. The company was acquired by Wingtech Technology in 2019.

The dispute intensified after Dutch authorities intervened in Nexperia’s operations in late 2025, citing governance concerns and risks to Dutch and European economic security.

The Dutch government later suspended its administrative order following discussions with China, but tensions persisted due to court-related measures affecting governance and shareholder control.

Wingtech has repeatedly stated that restoring its lawful control and full shareholder rights is essential to resolving the dispute.

The case has attracted attention from global automotive and semiconductor industries, as Nexperia components are widely used across supply chains in Europe and Asia.

News.Az