SpaceX website blocked in China and Hong Kong

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SpaceX’s website and IPO marketing documents were not accessible on Friday in Hong Kong and mainland China, according to a Reuters review, a development that could limit participation by investors in the offering expected to be the world’s largest, News.Az reports.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX aims to raise $75 billion in the IPO, which would be the largest capital raise globally and value the company at $1.75 trillion, immediately placing it among the 10 most valuable U.S.-listed firms.

The company began marketing roadshows on Thursday in New York, with IPO documents posted on its website.

The materials were accessible in most major Asian markets, but not in mainland China or Hong Kong, the Reuters review found.

Institutional and retail investors typically review IPO marketing materials to better understand a company’s business and financial details before making investment decisions.

Reuters was unable to determine why access to SpaceX’s website and IPO documents was restricted in mainland China and Hong Kong, Asia’s largest financial hub.

The IPO has attracted global attention and could become the first U.S. market debut exceeding $1 trillion, potentially making SpaceX one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world.

In addition to major Wall Street banks, Japan’s Mizuho and Australia’s Macquarie Capital are involved in managing SpaceX’s IPO in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the roadshow presentation.

An “Error 1009” message appeared when attempting to access the website and IPO materials from both mainland China and Hong Kong. Web security provider Cloudflare says this error typically means the website owner has blocked access from a specific region or IP range.

Such restrictions are usually a company decision, said Francis Fong, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation.

While Hong Kong users have also been unable to access some U.S. government websites in recent years, such cases are rare for major private companies.

Musk is widely known in China, where Tesla’s popularity has made him one of the most recognizable foreign business figures.

In February, two U.S. Democratic senators urged the Pentagon to review SpaceX over allegations that Chinese investors had secretly acquired stakes in the privately held rocket company, citing potential national security concerns.

News.Az