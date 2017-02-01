14 Daesh terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish army hits 163 Daesh targets in northern Syria, says General Staff.

Fourteen Daesh terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria over the last 24 hours as part of Turkish-backed Operation Euphrates Shield, the Turkish military said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question were killed, captured, or wounded.

The Turkish Armed Forces also hit 163 Daesh targets in northern Syria, said a Turkish General Staff statement on the 163rd day of the operation.

Turkish jets destroyed 21 buildings, one bomb-laden vehicle and one headquarters in Al Bab and Bzagah regions.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August to tighten border security, eliminate the terror threat along Turkish borders, and support opposition forces in Syria. The Free Syrian Army is backed by Turkish artillery and jets as part of the operation.

News.Az

