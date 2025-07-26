14-year-old killed, teen suspect arrested after dorm shooting at University of New Mexico

An early morning shooting inside a University of New Mexico dormitory on Friday left a 14-year-old boy dead, a 19-year-old man injured, and led to a campus-wide lockdown as police launched a manhunt for the suspected gunman.

The suspect, 18-year-old John Fuentes, was arrested during a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler. Authorities say Fuentes will likely face a murder charge, with other charges pending, News.Az reports, citing AP News

The shooting occurred inside a dorm room at Casas del Rio, a student housing complex, during a video game session involving four people — including the suspect — said UNM Police Chief John Silva. The 14-year-old was shot and killed, while others fled the room. The injured 19-year-old later sought treatment at a local hospital and told authorities he had been shot on campus.

The first emergency alert was issued around 3:30 a.m., followed by a shelter-in-place order shortly after 6 a.m., which remained in effect until late Friday afternoon. Hundreds of students, many attending new student orientation, were evacuated or told to remain inside dorms.

“We had a student orientation going, so there were like 400 kids in dorms. We wanted to make sure they were safe,” said Lt. Tim Delgado, UNM Police.

Police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape as investigators worked throughout the day. Dorm residents described hearing gunfire, witnessing people fleeing the building, and seeing someone injured hiding in bushes.

Mikey Beck, a new student on campus for orientation, said he heard gunshots during the night and was shaken by the violence.

“It’s really sketchy out here. Just being in Albuquerque is really scary,” he told reporters.

UNM President Garnett Stokes addressed the tragedy in a statement, calling the violence “deeply distressing,” particularly for families arriving for orientation ahead of the fall semester.

“We are heartbroken by this loss. The safety of our campus and community is our top priority,” Stokes said, noting that increased law enforcement would remain on and around campus in the coming days.

University buses were used to assist in a tactical evacuation as authorities directed students on where to go. While students were later allowed to return to their dorms and eat at dining facilities, the main campus remained closed Friday evening.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said he was “heartbroken” over the tragedy and emphasized the need to ensure UNM remains a safe place for students.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over violent crime in New Mexico, particularly involving juvenile offenders. Recent months have seen fatal shootings and high-profile hit-and-run cases, prompting calls from law enforcement and prosecutors for stronger legislative action.

District Attorney Sam Bregman, currently running for governor, has urged lawmakers to convene a special legislative session to address the state’s crime crisis. However, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has not indicated any immediate plans to do so, despite bipartisan pressure and growing public concern.

