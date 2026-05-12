U.S. turns away mass migration

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The US State Department stated that the United States did not take part in the United Nations International Migration Review Forum and will not endorse the May 8 “progress” declaration.

The United States has persistently objected to the United Nations’ efforts to advocate and facilitate replacement immigration in the United States and across the broader West. In 2017, President Donald Trump rejected the Global Compact on Migration. The intervening years have confirmed the wisdom of that opposition, the State Department affirmed, News.Az reports, citing Voice of America.

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, opening the United States’ doors to mass migration was a grave mistake. “And in a pursuit of a world without borders, we opened our doors to an unprecedented wave of mass migration that threatens the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture, and the future of our people,” declared Secretary Rubio at the Munich Security Conference in February.

“Mass migration is not, was not, isn’t some fringe concern of little consequence. It was and continues to be a crisis which is transforming and destabilizing societies all across the West,” he added.

In recent years, the State Department noted, “Americans witnessed first-hand how mass immigration laid waste to its communities: crime and chaos at the border, states of emergency in major cities, and billions of taxpayer dollars funneled towards hotels, plane tickets, cell phones and cash cards for migrants.”

Much of this was driven by UN agencies and their partners, which did not just facilitate the invasion of the United States, but proceeded to redistribute the American people’s wealth and resources to millions of foreigners from the worst corners of the world.

“There was nothing ‘safe,’ ‘orderly,’ or ‘regular’ about any of this,” declared the State Department. “ And the costs were borne primarily by working Americans forced to compete for scarce jobs, housing, and social services. The UN has little to say about them.”

President Trump is focused on the interests of Americans, not foreigners or globalist bureaucrats. The United States will not support a process that imposes, overtly or by stealth, guidelines, standards, or commitments that constrain the American people’s sovereign, democratic right to make decisions in the best interests of their country.

The United States’ goal, stressed the State Department, “is not to ‘manage’ migration, but to foster remigration.”

News.Az