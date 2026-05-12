OpenAI chief Altman says Elon Musk wanted control of ChatGPT maker, denies betrayal

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OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman on Tuesday rejected Elon Musk's claim that he betrayed the ChatGPT maker's founding mission ​to serve the public good, and said it was Musk who was interested in seizing control of OpenAI and making money from it.

In an August 2024 lawsuit, Musk ‌accused Altman and OpenAI of persuading him into giving $38 million, only to see the nonprofit abandon its mission to benefit humanity and instead become a for-profit corporation, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The trial, now in its third week, may determine the future of OpenAI and its leadership, as it prepares for a possible initial public offering that could value the business at $1 trillion.

Under questioning from his lawyer in the Oakland, California, federal court, Altman denied Musk's contention that he and OpenAI President Greg Brockman, who ​is also a defendant, tried to "steal a charity."

Altman said "it feels difficult to even wrap my head around that framing," and that he hoped that "as OpenAI continues to do well, the nonprofit ​will do even better."

Lawyers for Musk have sought to portray Altman as a liar about his plans for OpenAI.

Musk testified early in the trial: "If you ⁠have someone who is not trustworthy in charge of AI, I think that’s a very big danger for the whole world."

The world's richest person is seeking about $150 billion in damages from OpenAI and ​Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab, a major investor, to be paid to an OpenAI nonprofit. Musk also wants Altman and Brockman removed from their roles.

ALTMAN BALKED AT MUSK BID FOR CONTROL

penAI was co-founded in 2015 by several entrepreneurs, including Musk and ​Altman.

It has tried to show that Musk knew about the for-profit plan prior to leaving its board in 2018, but wanted control of the company, and is suing because he regrets missing out on potential riches. OpenAI created a for-profit entity in March 2019.

Asked whether Musk opposed the for-profit plan, Altman said "quite the opposite."

Altman recalled Musk once demanding a 90% stake in OpenAI, and said he was "extremely uncomfortable" with ceding majority control even as Musk lessened his demands.

“I had ​quite a lot of experience with startups, had seen a lot of control fights,” he said, citing Musk’s SpaceX as an example where founders of well-performing companies consolidated power to ensure permanent control.

Altman ​also said that while he and other OpenAI leaders wanted to stay on Musk's good side, he balked at a merger with Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab, Musk's electric car company.

“I don’t think we would have had the ability to ensure that (our) ‌mission was ⁠acted on," he said. "Fundamentally, Tesla needs to serve its customers and sell cars.”

ALTMAN'S HONESTY CHALLENGED

During cross-examination, Musk's lawyer Steven Molo challenged Altman's honesty.

He cited testimony from a former OpenAI board member that Altman fostered a "toxic culture of lying," and from seven former OpenAI officials who said Altman wasn't trustworthy.

"Have you misled people when you do business?" Molo asked Altman.

"I believe I am an honest and trustworthy business person," Altman responded.

"That's not my question. Have you misled people when you do business?"

"I do not think so."

OPENAI CHAIR SURPRISED AT MUSK TAKEOVER BID

The trial marks a clash among tech giants, with Musk portraying himself as a ​defender of ordinary people from the perils of ​AI and Silicon Valley titans who care more ⁠about money.

It came after OpenAI raised hundreds of billions of dollars from large technology companies and investors to add computing power. Altman said OpenAI raised $175 billion from private investors across its lifetime.

Musk's departure sparked mixed feelings within OpenAI, Altman said, with some people worried it might impede funding, while others were relieved to ​be freed of Musk's demand that researchers regularly defend their progress.

"I don’t think Mr. Musk understood how to run a good research lab," Altman said. "He ​had demotivated some of our ⁠most key researchers."

OpenAI's chairman Bret Taylor testified separately on Tuesday that OpenAI received a formal takeover offer from a consortium led by Musk’s rival company xAI in February 2025, six months after Musk sued.

“I was surprised,” Taylor said. “This proposal was to acquire this non-profit by a group of for-profit investors, which felt contradictory to the spirit of the lawsuit."

Testimony may conclude this week, and jurors could begin deliberating whether the defendants are liable ⁠by May ​18.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who oversees the trial, would determine any remedies.

In earlier testimony, former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya ​Sutskever testified that he spent about a year gathering evidence for OpenAI directors about Altman's "consistent pattern of lying," while Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella called his company's investment a "calculated risk."

Others who have testified include Brockman and Shivon Zilis, a former OpenAI board member who is ​also mother to four of Musk's children.

News.Az