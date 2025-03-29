16 Naxals killed, 2 policemen wounded in gunfight in India's Chhattisgarh

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 16 Naxals were killed and two policemen wounded Saturday in a fierce gunfight in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The gunfights between Naxals and joint contingents of police and paramilitary forces broke out at Keralapal area of Sukma district, about 425 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

According to senior police official P Sundarraj, a large number of arms including assault rifles, and a huge quantity of ammunition were recovered from the possession of slain Naxals.

"All 16 bodies of Naxals have been recovered and searches are underway in the area," he said.

Last week, 30 Naxals and a policeman were killed in two separate fierce gunfights in the state.

Reports said with Saturday's action so far 132 Naxalites have been killed in the state since the beginning of this year.

News.Az