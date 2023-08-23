17 dead as railway bridge collapses in northeast India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday when a railway bridge under construction collapsed in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, officials said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress,” Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The railway bridge was under construction over the Kurung River connecting the nearby town of Bairabi to Sairang.

“Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” Zoramthanga added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended condolences to the families of the victims, and said: “Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

Last year, a suspension bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, killed at least 141. Gujarat is the home state of Modi.

