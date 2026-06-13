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Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered ceasefire

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Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered ceasefire
Photo: Xinhua

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power ​Plant was reconnected to the ‌grid following repairs carried out under an IAEA-brokered localised ceasefire after ​the facility lost all ​off-site power for nearly three ⁠days, the International Atomic ​Energy Agency said on Saturday.

The outage ​marked the 19th time the plant has lost off-site power since ​the start of the war, ​after an attack on an electrical ‌substation ⁠across the Dnipro River disconnected the Ferosplavna back-up power line late on Wednesday, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Lasting almost three ​days, ​it was ⁠one of the site's longest power loss ​events, forcing the facility ​to ⁠rely on emergency diesel generators for the electricity it needs ⁠to ​cool its six ​shutdown reactors.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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