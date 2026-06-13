Monkeypox case confirmed in Karachi raises fears of local transmission in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, raising concerns among health authorities about possible local transmission of the virus after the patient reported no recent travel history.

According to officials from Sindh's Health Department, a 40-year-old man tested positive for monkeypox through a PCR test and is currently receiving treatment and being monitored at a local hospital in Karachi, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Final text of US-Iran peace agreement confirmed, says Pakistan

India–Pakistan “Mountain of War” exposed as world’s deadliest battlefield

Two policemen killed in targeted attacks in Pakistan

Ex-ISI chief: Pakistan must eliminate TTP threat as group entrenches itself in Afghanistan

Health officials said the patient had not recently traveled abroad, prompting concerns that the infection may have been acquired locally. Authorities have launched contact tracing efforts to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and to prevent further spread.

The latest infection brings the total number of reported monkeypox cases in Karachi to 10 and 35 across Sindh province this year.

Provincial health authorities have intensified surveillance and preventive measures as they seek to contain the outbreak. Monitoring teams are tracking potential contacts, while hospitals and healthcare facilities have been instructed to remain vigilant for new suspected cases.

Officials also reported that at least nine deaths linked to the disease have been recorded in Sindh province this year, highlighting the growing public health challenge posed by the virus.

Monkeypox, also known as mpox, is a viral disease that can spread through close physical contact with an infected person, contaminated materials, or infected animals. Symptoms typically include fever, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and health experts continue to stress the importance of early detection, isolation of confirmed cases, and contact tracing to limit transmission.

Authorities in Pakistan have urged the public to follow health guidelines and seek medical attention if symptoms associated with monkeypox appear.

News.Az