Trump says agreement with Iran scheduled to be signed Sunday

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President Donald Trump said an agreement with Iran “is scheduled to get signed tomorrow” adding that “immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL”

“At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States,” Trump posted on Truth Social, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The president said that “hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly” but added that if it doesn’t, “we have the ultimate alternative.”

The memorandum of understanding being negotiated between the US and Iran states that, if signed, it would trigger a 60-day period for “technical” negotiations to take place, a senior Trump administration official said Friday.

While the memorandum outlines a series of topline commitments that Iran must agree to — including the dismantling of its nuclear program, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and the US destroying Iran’s enriched material — the highly technical talks will focus on how to specifically implement and carry out those points, the official said.

News.Az