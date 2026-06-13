Amazon voiced concerns about Anthropic AI models before US government's crackdown

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Amazon (AMZN.O), opens new tab CEO ​Andy Jassy was among tech leaders who raised concerns to ‌senior Trump administration officials this week about security risks in Anthropic’s most advanced AI models, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Amazon did not immediately respond ​to a request for comment, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Citing national security concerns, the Trump administration ​on Friday directed Anthropic to block any foreign nationals, whether ⁠inside or outside the U.S., from using its latest models, Fable ​5 and Mythos 5. In response, Anthropic said it would disable access to ​the models globally.

In a blog post, Anthropic said on Friday that the U.S. government believes there is a method of bypassing, or "jailbreaking," a safeguard that would prevent Fable ​5 from being used in identifying software vulnerabilities, the company said.

The U.S. ​government restrictions came in the form of an export control, Anthropic said in its ‌blog ⁠post. The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, which oversees export controls, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some experts who favor export controls on advanced AI models found the Trump administration's ​action puzzling because ​it affects allied ⁠nations as well as adversaries.

“This was not well thought-out," said Jimmy Goodrich, a senior fellow at the University ​of California's Institute for Global Conflict and Cooperation. "It even ​bans Canadians ⁠and Brits employed at Anthropic from doing research and development.”

The order came just as a previous dispute between Trump administration officials and Anthropic, which has confidentially filed for ⁠a ​U.S. initial public offering, showed signs of ​easing across parts of the U.S. government.

News.Az