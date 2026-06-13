What is behind Russia restriction aircraft refuelling for foreign airlines amid fuel supply concerns

What is behind Russia restriction aircraft refuelling for foreign airlines amid fuel supply concerns

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Russia has introduced new restrictions on aircraft refuelling for foreign airlines at several airports across the country.

The move comes amid growing concerns about fuel supplies, rising global energy prices, and changes in airline operating strategies, News.az reports.

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While the measures may appear technical, they reflect broader pressures affecting the global aviation industry.

What has Russia announced?

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has ordered foreign airlines to coordinate fuel purchases with local suppliers and has limited refuelling volumes to the amount necessary for a planned flight.

The restrictions apply to several airports, including Mineralnye Vody, Makhachkala and Nizhny Novgorod. Airlines will no longer be allowed to purchase significantly more fuel than they need for immediate operations.

Why were foreign airlines buying extra fuel in Russia?

The practice is known in the aviation industry as "tankering." Airlines load additional fuel at airports where prices are lower in order to avoid purchasing fuel at more expensive destinations.

With aviation fuel prices rising in many regions, some foreign carriers reportedly found it cheaper to fill their aircraft in Russia and carry excess fuel to subsequent destinations. Although the strategy can reduce costs, it also increases aircraft weight and fuel consumption during flight.

Why is Russia concerned about this practice?

Russian authorities say excessive fuel purchases by foreign airlines have complicated fuel supply planning at airports.

Fuel stocks at airports are typically managed according to expected demand. When airlines suddenly purchase much larger quantities than required, it can disrupt logistics, strain local inventories and create uncertainty for airport operators.

The government appears keen to ensure that domestic aviation needs are prioritised, particularly during a period of heightened market volatility.

How are global fuel markets affecting the situation?

The restrictions come amid growing turbulence in global energy markets.

Tensions in the Middle East have increased concerns about potential disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important routes for oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

Any disruption in the region can affect global fuel supplies and drive up prices, prompting airlines to seek ways of reducing operational costs.

Has Russia taken other fuel-related measures recently?

Yes. Earlier this month, Russia introduced a temporary ban on the export of aviation kerosene, including fuel sold through exchange trading.

The measure is expected to remain in force until the end of November and is designed to preserve domestic fuel supplies and prevent shortages within the country.

The refuelling restrictions are widely seen as part of the same effort to safeguard fuel availability for Russian airports and airlines.

Will the new rules affect international flights?

The immediate impact on passengers is expected to be limited.

Foreign airlines can continue operating flights to and from Russia, but they may need to adjust fuel planning and purchasing strategies. Some carriers could face slightly higher operating costs if they are forced to buy fuel elsewhere instead of taking advantage of lower prices at Russian airports.

For most travellers, however, the changes are unlikely to result in noticeable disruptions.

What does this tell us about the aviation industry?

The decision highlights how geopolitical tensions and energy market instability continue to affect global aviation.

Airlines remain highly sensitive to fuel costs, which often account for one of their largest operating expenses. As fuel prices fluctuate and governments seek to protect domestic supplies, aviation regulators are increasingly intervening in areas that were previously governed largely by commercial considerations.

Russia's latest measures demonstrate how energy security concerns are becoming an important factor in aviation policy alongside safety, logistics and economic competitiveness.

News.Az