18 children feared dead after school bus collides with truck in India

At least 25 people including 18 school children were killed and 50 injured as a school bus was hit by a truck on Thursday in Etah district, APA reports citing The Times of India.

The bus was ferrying students to Aliganj's JS Public School in Etah. Thirty six among the 50 injured are stated to be critical, sources said.

The school had remained open even after the Etah administration announced three days of holidays due to cold.

More details are awaited.

